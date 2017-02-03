How symptomatic of an insane Trump Administration that Trump would appoint little miss torture , praised by her colleagues for just following orders, to Deputy Director the CIA. I wrote a long post about it and Abu Zabaydah on my other computer and will publish it tonight. How did he really lose his eye? The CIA webpage has declassified transcripts of his review board hearing up and other documents showing his horrendous treatment. And Americans want to know, why do they hate us???? He has not even been charged with a crime.

El Chapo goes to court today. Why does he still have court appointed counsel? Because no lawyer can take a dollar on his behalf until he gets an OFAC license (google it)

The only show I watch while James Corden is out of town is El Chema on Telemundo. It's a good week, the cartel wars are starting with Feyo, the Robles brothers, the sick American and the sick DEA agent who as we all know from Senor de los Cielos, sells out and joins Chema.

I wonder what Trump will do if anyone ever tells him how many undocumented violent cartel guys are assured of remaining permanently in the U.S. following their prison sentences as part of their plea bargains allowing them to get lower sentences in exchange for telling "the truth" (from the Government's point of view.) In some cases, not just them, but their wives, kids, mothers, inlaws, and on and on. Answer: He can scream and rant, but he can't do anything about it. They are as free to roam the streets of Miami and elsewhere as he is.

