I don't watch the Superbowl (or even know who is playing in it.) But since I do love music, some years I watch the half-time show. Also, I have seen some of the commercials for this years Superbowl, like the Budweiser immigrant commercial, which I applaud Budweiser for.
As to SNL last night, I missed it. Based on the superlative reviews, I tried to watch the opening with Baldwin and Bannon as the Grim Reaper, and the Melissa McCarthy as Spicer routine, and lasted about a minute for each.
I have no intention of watching spoofs of people I find revolting in real life and whose public role should be marginalized, not enhanced. Press spokespersons are nothing more than mouthpieces. Why have a character portray them? It's one thing to portray the UnPresident and other world leaders, it's another to portray people whose personal thoughts don't amount to a grain of sand in the universe.
There are, however, much more pleasant things to watch for entertainment this week. [More...]
Update: Trump loses first round in 9th Circuit Court of Appeals -- the court denied his request for an administrative emergency stay of the lower court order suspending Trump's executive order on visas. Both sides are directed to filebriefs before Monday for the court to consider. So --- Trump's minions wrote a 125 page brief and it was denied in one sentence.
Appellants request for an immediate ministrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied.No superbowl for them -- they have their next brief due by midnight Sunday. bq. Appellees opposition to the emergency motion is due Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Appellants reply in support of the emergency motion is due Monday, February 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. PST. [More...]
Please reward Nordstrom's. They have issued a statement announcing they will no longer carry Ivanka Trump's line. (They say poor sales, but it's big on the Trump boycott list.)
Thank you Nordstrom.
Maybe Ralph Lauren's recently departed CEO should have done the same, instead of sending Melania the powder blue Jackie lookalike outfit. Lauren's stock dropped big following the departure announcement.
I'm not on a computer I can search for the links, just search Google news.
How symptomatic of an insane Trump Administration that Trump would appoint little miss torture , praised by her colleagues for just following orders, to Deputy Director the CIA. I wrote a long post about it and Abu Zabaydah on my other computer and will publish it tonight. How did he really lose his eye? The CIA webpage has declassified transcripts of his review board hearing up and other documents showing his horrendous treatment. And Americans want to know, why do they hate us???? He has not even been charged with a crime.
El Chapo goes to court today. Why does he still have court appointed counsel? Because no lawyer can take a dollar on his behalf until he gets an OFAC license (google it)
The only show I watch while James Corden is out of town is El Chema on Telemundo. It's a good week, the cartel wars are starting with Feyo, the Robles brothers, the sick American and the sick DEA agent who as we all know from Senor de los Cielos, sells out and joins Chema.
I wonder what Trump will do if anyone ever tells him how many undocumented violent cartel guys are assured of remaining permanently in the U.S. following their prison sentences as part of their plea bargains allowing them to get lower sentences in exchange for telling "the truth" (from the Government's point of view.) In some cases, not just them, but their wives, kids, mothers, inlaws, and on and on. Answer: He can scream and rant, but he can't do anything about it. They are as free to roam the streets of Miami and elsewhere as he is.
This is an open thread, all topics welcome.
Jeff Sessions will be a terrible Attorney General. (I've written about him many times, I'm not spending any more keyboard strokes than I have to on him.)
The Senate passed him through committee today.
These are the views of the man about to become Attorney General (from his grilling of Justice Sotomeyer during her nomination hearing.) His best quote (although the munchkin s too brainless to realize it applies to him):
I want to be clear:
I wil1 not vote for-and no senator should vote for-an individual nominated by any President who is not fully committed to fairness and impartia1ity towru·d every person who appears before them.[More...]
Trump picks 10th Circuit Justice Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court.
In 5 minutes, Donald Trump will name his nominee to the Supreme Court.
In typical over-the top carnival style, he has asked two of his contenders fly to DC to appear with him, when only one will get the nod. [More...]
Here's a new open thread, all topics welcome.
Are Donald Trump and his team morons or just ignorant? (I give my personal view at the end.)
Trump's immigration order is being celebrated online by ISIS supporters -- it's just what they want the world to believe -- the U.S. is engaged in a war on Muslims. Way to Go, Donald.
First off, Trump couldn't even pick the right countries. The countries included in his order are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia.
Since 9/11, not a single person in the U.S. has been killed by a terrorist who emigrated from these countries or whose family emigrated from these countries. Not one of the 9/11 attackers came from one of these seven countries. [More...]
Rudy Giuliani thinks he's the king of anti-terrorism. So reluctant is he to let anyone forget he was Mayor during 9/11, today he claimed Trump asked him to form a commission to come up with a way to legally ban Muslims from America.
He says he formed the commission with Republican U.S. congressman Peter King and one of Bush's many former Attorney Generals, Michael Mukasey. (Mukasey's son and Rudy Giuliani are law partners.)
Problem is, Peter King denies it and says Rudy is confused: [More...]
Typical Donald Trump. He didn't include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the UAE or Jordan in his Executive Order banning Muslims.
Why not? Maybe because Trump Org. has licensed its name to properties in those countries. Wealthy Muslims in those countries helped Donald make money.
In Dubai, Trump International has a golf course and a spa and is building luxury homes and a second golf course.
An American commando has lost his life in a battle with al Qaida in Yemen (not ISIS) in the first authorized military raid of the Trump Administration.
The raid also killed women and children, including the 8 year old daughter of deceased al Qaida preacher Anwar al-Awlaki. (Photo of her vibrant, happy and alive here.)
Donald Trump occupies the oval office but he cannot erase the Constitution. The Constitution protects everyone, including the undocumented and non-citizens.
If you are not a citizen, here are your most basic rights, according to the National Immigration Law Center, which joined with the ACLU and other groups yesterday to hand Donald Trump his first judicial defeat over his outrageous executive order discriminating against Muslims and refugees according to country of origin:
- Officers from any law enforcement agency, including ICE and the Border Patrol, must show you their ID if you ask for it. You have the right to ask them to show you an identity document.
- You have the right to remain silent. You are not required to answer any questions or sign any papers about where you’re from or what your immigration status is.
- You have the right to call and speak with an attorney. Be prepared. Look up the phone number of a lawyer or organization that provides legal help to immigrants. Then memorize their phone number, or write it down and carry it with you wherever you go.
[More...]
The ACLU, National Immigration Law Center, International Refugee Assistance Project and other immigrants' rights groups filed a federal lawsuit suit in the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn)seeking declaratory relief and an emergency stay against Donald Trump's executive immigration order. It also asked the Court to certify the case as a class action.
A hearing was held this afternoon before U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who granted the motion for stay and issued an order banning the U.S. from deporting anyone nation-wide who lawfully entered the country from Trump's executive order targeting Muslims from 7 countries, and anyone whose refugee application has been approved.
The Court's Order is here.
The Complaint is here. All other documents as of now are under seal. [More...]
Donald Trump sure knows how to make a mess of things. Mexican President Enrique Pena-Nieto has canceled his trip to the White House where they were going to have talks about trade.
It's amateur hour at the Trump White House. Earlier they suggested a tax for imports to fund the wall. Now, they are backtracking.
Donald Trump needs a muzzle so he can stop outraging the world with his outlandish, ill-considered comments. He has the temperment and self-discipline of a 5 year old. I have work to do, I can't be checking the news every 10 minutes to see his latest buffoonery.
The Denver Post minces no words in its editorial yesterday, Lying Donald Trump can’t be trusted, and that needs to stop now.
The president of the United States needs to demand of himself and of his staff that comments presented to the American people can be trusted and supported by legitimate — and not “alternative” — facts.
Without that basic level of trust, the very functioning of our federal government and our nation will be at risk....his actions betray a terrible failing, a deep character flaw within the new president that cannot be excused as campaign bluster.
Americans won’t be led by a man who works through manipulation and falsehood.
The Trump Org needs to reject its latest poppycock idea of opening a Trump hotel in Denver. Not only will it be boycotted, so will properties of local investors in and supporters of the project. Denverites voted overwhelmingly against Trump. Let them try Colorado Springs. Or a bed and breakfast in Alamosa or somewhere similar they can find a few people who won't revolt over the idea.[More...]
